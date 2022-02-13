Bulgarian MFA: We Urge Bulgarian Citizens to Leave Ukraine

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning to Bulgarian citizens not to travel to Ukraine and those who are currently there to take measures to leave it

“Given the deteriorating situation in and around Ukraine, we call on our compatriots to refrain from any travel to the country. We invite Bulgarian citizens who are on the territory of Ukraine to take measures to leave the country with the currently available vehicles,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

From there, they recommend all our compatriots, temporarily or permanently residing in Ukraine, to register for the service “I travel for” on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria - https://www.mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo/ukraine#travel-registration-form

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens in Ukraine can turn to:

1. The Bulgarian Embassy in Kiev on the following telephone numbers:

+380 44 235 4389; +380 44 235 2202,

as well as on-duty telephone numbers during non-working hours:

+380 44 246 7237, +380 44 246 7672,

2. The Consulate General in Odessa on the following telephone numbers:

+380 48 7466 554; +380 48 746 65 58; +380 48 746 63 75,

as well as on the emergency telephone number during non-working hours:

+380 68 293 0048.

3. Signals can also be submitted to the email addresses of our missions in Ukraine: Embassy.Kiev@mfa.bg; Consulate.Odessa@mfa.bg

Signals and requests for assistance in emergency situations of Bulgarian citizens are accepted around the clock on the telephone lines of the Situation Center Directorate:

+359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56

or e-mail: crisis@mfa.bg



/ClubZ

