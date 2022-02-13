Protests in Europe: Tear Gas and Arrested in Paris, Clashes in Zurich

World » EU | February 13, 2022, Sunday // 11:03
Bulgaria: Protests in Europe: Tear Gas and Arrested in Paris, Clashes in Zurich DPA

The police used tear gas to disperse protesters on Champs-Élysées. There are also people arrested.

Thousands of cars headed to Paris, following the example of the Canadian Freedom Convoy, to protest against the covid restrictions.

However, blockades of the French capital were not set up, and more than 7,000 police officers were mobilized to maintain order.

Demonstrators were warned that they would face a fine of up to 7,500 euros and six months in prison for violating the ban on entering Paris.

Clashes broke out between protesters and police in Zurich. Several hundred demonstrators gathered in an unauthorized protest against the restrictions regarding COVID-19.

Police used water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse them.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, europe, Paris, Zurich
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria