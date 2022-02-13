Protests in Europe: Tear Gas and Arrested in Paris, Clashes in Zurich
The police used tear gas to disperse protesters on Champs-Élysées. There are also people arrested.
Thousands of cars headed to Paris, following the example of the Canadian Freedom Convoy, to protest against the covid restrictions.
However, blockades of the French capital were not set up, and more than 7,000 police officers were mobilized to maintain order.
Demonstrators were warned that they would face a fine of up to 7,500 euros and six months in prison for violating the ban on entering Paris.
Clashes broke out between protesters and police in Zurich. Several hundred demonstrators gathered in an unauthorized protest against the restrictions regarding COVID-19.
Police used water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse them.
/BNT
