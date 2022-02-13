COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3,625 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Three thousand six hundred and twenty-five (3625) new cases have been registered in the country for the last 24 hours, 76.41 percent of them are unvaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

18,796 tests were performed to detect new cases, which means that the percentage of positive tests is 19,286.

The number of dead is 45, of which 93.33 percent were unvaccinated. Thus, the number of victims of COVID-19 in the country reached 34,359.

The confirmed cases are 1,035,285 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 259,904 are active. A total of 741,022 were cured, of which 4,310 for the last 24 hours.

290 is the number of new patients in hospitals for the last day, of which 86.90 are unvaccinated. Thus, the number of hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 6,224 people. 627 of them are in intensive care units.

2,001 doses of vaccine were given in the last 24 hours. The total number of doses administered in the country is 4,244,454 since the beginning of the pandemic. 2,026,808 people have completed the vaccination cycle, of whom 654,137 have received a booster dose.



/BTA

