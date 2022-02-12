Biden has Announced a Date for a Possible Russian Invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden held talks with Allied leaders yesterday. The participants in the conversation expressed concern over the accumulation of Russian troops around Ukraine and expressed a desire for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, Reuters reported, citing the White House.

"Leaders have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty," the White House said after a video conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others.

Politico reported, citing sources, that Biden said in the conversation that Russia could invade Ukraine on February 16. According to the publication, Washington has informed its allies that such an attack could be preceded by missile strikes and cyber-attacks.

The US and EU are almost Ready with Sanctions Package for Russia in case they Attack Ukraine

However, European representatives, quoted by the newspaper, shared a different view. “We have a different interpretation of the intelligence data for February 16”, said a British official.

Two European Union diplomats have expressed even more skepticism, with one saying “they are still refusing to accept this”. Earlier, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said a possible attack on Ukraine could start with airstrikes and rocket attacks.

Russia's foreign ministry was quick to respond. They said Western countries were using the media to spread false information, suggesting that Russia could plan an invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. According to the ministry, Western countries are trying to divert attention from their own aggressive actions.



/Nova

