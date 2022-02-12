No Outdoor Masks - Italy Lifts Restrictions

Italy has lifted some of the strictest restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of Omicron. Outdoor masks are no longer required. The nightclubs also opened last night.

People on the streets of Rome did not hide their relief after the requirement to wear masks, even outdoors, was dropped.

However, they remain mandatory for indoor public places and are recommended for large outdoor gatherings where distance is not possible.

Nightclubs and discos opened after a 6-week break. On December 30, Italian authorities ordered the closure of nightclubs due to a spike in new cases dominated by the Omicron option.

At that time, the obligatory wearing of masks outdoors was introduced. The state of emergency in Italy expires on March 31, and probably most health measures.

91% of Italians over the age of 12 have a single dose of vaccinia vaccine, 88% have completed a vaccination cycle, and 35 million people have a booster dose. According to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, this gives reason to believe that a new phase in the battle against COVID-19 is beginning.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook