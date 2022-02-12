The US and EU are almost Ready with Sanctions Package for Russia in case they Attack Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | February 12, 2022, Saturday // 11:08
Bulgaria: The US and EU are almost Ready with Sanctions Package for Russia in case they Attack Ukraine

The United States and the European Union are almost ready with a comprehensive package of sanctions that Russia will impose if it invades Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing US and European official sources.

The sanctions do not provide for the exclusion of Russia from the international financial payment system SWIFT. However, they could affect Russian state-owned banks VTB and Sberbank. Other possible sanctions are aimed at Russian exports and specific oligarchs said three sources familiar with the discussions.

Russia's exclusion from SWIFT is not being discussed due to strong objections from European countries.

As for VTB and Sberbank, the US Treasury Department has already imposed sanctions on them following the annexation of Crimea by Russia. The two leading Russian banks, for example, have limited ability to raise capital in the United States. However, the sanctions under discussion would have much more serious consequences.

Yesterday, the United States warned that Russia had amassed enough troops around Ukraine to launch an offensive.

It remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an order to attack, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. At the same time, he assured that the invasion could begin “at any moment.”

A possible Russian military invasion of Ukraine could begin with an airstrike, Sullivan admitted. He, therefore, called on Americans still in the country to leave in the next 24-48 hours, as an airstrike would make it difficult for them to leave.

Sullivan did not provide concrete evidence to support his claims, Reuters notes.

/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sanctions, US, Russia, EU, Ukraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria