COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6531 in the Last 24 hours

For the last 24 hours, 6,531 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, with 33,745 tests performed, which is 19.35 percent of positive results, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Of the new cases, 75.55 percent have not been vaccinated. The active cases are 260,634, and the infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the country are a total of 1,031,660.

The death toll in the last 24 hours is 86, of which 86.05 percent have not been vaccinated. The total number of dead is 34,314.

6152 people were hospitalized, of which 618 are in intensive care units. The newcomers to the hospitals are 721, of which 84.47 percent have not been vaccinated.

People who have completed a vaccination course are considered vaccinated.

The cured for the last day are 7720, and their total number so far is 736 712.

The doses of vaccine administered are a total of 4,242,454, of which 7,433 for the last 24 hours.



/BTA

