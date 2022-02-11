Bulgaria: Health Commission Rejected the Removal of the Green Certificate

The Parliamentary Committee on Health has not adopted a draft decision obliging the Minister of Health to issue an order repealing the requirement to issue a green certificate.

Kostadin Angelov of the GERB-SDS party said he supported dropping the Bulgarian version of the green certificate. “We support the European certificate,” he added. According to him, the trade in green certificates poses a danger to the health of their holders. “According to our data, 30% of the green certificates are fake,” Angelov said.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6278 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Elena Guncheva from the Vazrazhdane (Revival) party insisted that the green certificate be dropped because it is discriminatory. “I cannot accept that the green certificate is crippled or that it does not work,” said Georgi Mihailov of Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Hassan Ademov of the Movement of Rights and Freedoms said he would not take part in either the discussion or the vote on the bill.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook