Bulgaria: 59 people Died in Auto Accidents in Sofia for 2021, 741 were Injured

From January 1 to December 31, 2021, on the territory of the city of Sofia were removed 1841 (1329 for 2020) license plates for driving motor vehicles after the use of alcohol, drugs and their precursors, as well as for driving without a driving license, reported by Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDI)

During the above-mentioned period, the traffic police officers carried out police inspections of 293,799 road vehicles, compiling a total of 27,476 (24,732 for 2020) acts and 47,849 (36,980 for 2020) card slips.

175 accidents occurred by drivers after alcohol use and 12 accidents after drug use and their precursors after a test.

2,016 drivers for driving without car insurance were also sanctioned.

Sanctioned for improper crossing of the roadway are 3841 (3223 for 2020) pedestrians, and 956 drivers for taking advantage of the pedestrian path.

During the period there were 659 serious traffic accidents and 8270 (7458 in 2020) minor accidents. There are 52 dead. 741 were injured (748 in 2020).

There were 17 accidents with scooters. 2639 drivers were detected with more than 50 kilometers of the speed limit.

879 vehicles were stopped for technical malfunction.



/BNT

