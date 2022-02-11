The First Flight from Sofia arrived in Skopje in 35 minutes

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 11, 2022, Friday // 13:37
Bulgaria: The First Flight from Sofia arrived in Skopje in 35 minutes OFFNews

The delegations of Bulgaria and North Macedonia landed at Skopje Airport with the first direct flight on the renewed line between the two capitals.

The First Flight Sofia-Skopje will be on February 11

On board the plane of the Bulgarian airline Gulliver were the Ministers of Transport and Communications and Tourism - Nikolay Sabev and Hristo Prodanov, as well as the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism Ilin Dimitrov. The delegation of North Macedonia included the Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoy Bochvarski, the Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski and Razmena Durovik, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy.

The flight lasted 35 minutes and landed at Skopje International Airport, where the delegations were welcomed by Macedonian Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and Angel Angelov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Afterward, the delegations arrived at the Club of Deputies in Skopje, where the official meetings of the two delegations, as well as the joint meeting of tour operators from Bulgaria and North Macedonia, have already begun.

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flight, Skopje, sofia, Bulgaria, north macedonia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria