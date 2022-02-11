The Netherlands plans to remove Most Restrictions by the End of the Month

The Dutch government has said it intends to lift most of the anti-covid restrictions by the end of the month, Reuters reported.

Bars and restaurants will be open again until 1 a.m. from February 18 instead of closing at 10 p.m. as it is now. Measures for social distance in public places will be abolished by the end of the month. But visitors will need to present a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19, or a document of past infection, or a negative test for coronavirus.

This will allow both theaters and cinemas and sports venues to resume work at full spectator capacity. And nightclubs will only open their doors by testing all visitors. The same will apply to festivals.



/BTA

