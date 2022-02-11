The Netherlands plans to remove Most Restrictions by the End of the Month

World » EU | February 11, 2022, Friday // 11:49
Bulgaria: The Netherlands plans to remove Most Restrictions by the End of the Month Pixabay

The Dutch government has said it intends to lift most of the anti-covid restrictions by the end of the month, Reuters reported.

Bars and restaurants will be open again until 1 a.m. from February 18 instead of closing at 10 p.m. as it is now. Measures for social distance in public places will be abolished by the end of the month. But visitors will need to present a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19, or a document of past infection, or a negative test for coronavirus.

This will allow both theaters and cinemas and sports venues to resume work at full spectator capacity. And nightclubs will only open their doors by testing all visitors. The same will apply to festivals.

/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dutch, Netherlands, restrictions, covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria