The UK is Loosening the COVID-19 Restrictive Measure for Bulgarians

The United Kingdom has abolished coronavirus tests for vaccinated Bulgarian citizens when entering the country and eases the conditions for mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated passengers. This was announced by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in London, as of 4 a.m. on February 11, 2022, fully vaccinated citizens since at least 14 days traveling from countries outside the red list, in which is Bulgaria, do not need to take a pre-departure test for the United Kingdom, do not have to book and pay for a PCR test for day 2 after arriving in the country and are not subject to mandatory quarantine.

Citizens traveling to the United Kingdom from countries who are outside of the red list, who are not fully vaccinated must meet the following conditions when entering the country:

-To submit a negative COVID-19 test within 2 days of their trip (antigenic, PCR or LAMP);

-To book and pay for a PCR test, which must be done on the second day after their arrival.

Citizens who are not fully vaccinated do not need to be quarantined unless the result of the PCR test is positive.

Please note that all passengers must complete an online Public Health Passenger Locator Form 48 hours before their trip to the United Kingdom. For passengers under the age of 18, the rules for fully vaccinated persons apply.

