Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm with Max. Temperatures between 14°-19°C

It will be sunny again today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Victoria Kleshtanova.

Atmospheric pressure will drop further but will remain higher than the February average. In the morning, in some areas, mainly in the eastern half of the Upper Thracian Plain, visibility will be briefly reduced. The wind will be light from the southwest, in the afternoon in the Danube plain it will be oriented from west-northwest and will intensify to moderate. Temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be mostly between 14° and 19° Celsius, in Sofia - around 14°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate southwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be 10°-14°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be sunny over the mountains. Mostly moderate wind from the west-northwest will blow. It will be even warmer and the maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 12°C, at 2000 meters - around 5°C.



/Focus

