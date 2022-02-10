The EU will Stockpile Medicines and Materials in case of a New Health Crisis
The EU will stockpile 580m euros in medicines and medical supplies, according to Thursday's European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.
The body was set up in 2021 to deal with health crisis management, including the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, as part of the European Health Union, which will be set up to deal with emergencies.
In addition to stocks, HERA will set aside 300 million euros from its budget for research and development of innovative technologies against emerging threats and will begin building a network of production facilities to be mobilized in case of emergency to provide materials such as masks, clothing, etc. The annual program stipulates that a platform for clinical trials and platforms for collecting health data will be established.
Simultaneously with the preparations for future health crises, HERA will continue to provide vaccines and therapeutic agents against COVID-19 to Member States and third countries, announcing public procurement for the joint purchase of the necessary
HERA will have a budget of 1.3 billion euros in 2022 for the prevention, preparation and rapid response to cross-border health emergencies, according to the European Commission.
/Dnevnik
