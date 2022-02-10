Bulgarian President: The Crisis with Ukraine poses a Threat to the Security of Bulgaria and Europe

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has a global dimension and poses a threat not only to the security of Bulgaria and our region but also to the whole of Europe. This was stated by President Rumen Radev.

“The dialogue is conducted at the highest level. Bulgaria is part of efforts to reduce tensions. We must all work to avoid a military solution to this crisis. I have said many times that a diplomatic solution must be sought,” the head of state explained.

According to him, however, the biggest threat to our national security is the neglect of the armed forces and our allied commitments. “We need to break with this attitude and think about the problems of the army from crisis to crisis,” Radev said.

“The commitments of the state leadership to the armed forces must be constant and purposeful and not be limited to the one-time acquisition of equipment and weapons. Modernization is an ongoing process,” the head of state said.

According to him, the declaration of the new government that our national security will be built on the constitutional obligations of the Bulgarian army must be backed by clear commitments, views and support on how we will develop and provide our armed forces.

“NATO has a clear planning process. It is strictly followed. Bulgaria has taken a flexible and open approach. We must first be aware of this so-called battalion battle group at NATO level - there is a lot of talk about it, but not many people know what it is. Naturally, it cannot solve the problems of national security. But its construction is important. It will show that we can work together with our allies and fill the gaps we have over the years. In this way, together we will demonstrate that we can respond to any crisis,” Radev stressed.

Asked when the first eight F-16 planes, which our country is waiting for, will arrive, he replied: “Delivery will be delayed, and not by much. This is extremely worrying. Not only the personnel are being put to the test, but this also leads to risks of Bulgaria losing air sovereignty, as well as the ability to protect its own airspace, which is also NATO airspace.”

He added: “You should ask Mr. Borissov (ex-prime minister) and his government about whether the planes will be late and if they are late. When they signed the contract, under what conditions and with what clauses they concluded it.”



/Nova

