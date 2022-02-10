Bulgarian President: The Crisis with Ukraine poses a Threat to the Security of Bulgaria and Europe

Politics » DEFENSE | February 10, 2022, Thursday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President: The Crisis with Ukraine poses a Threat to the Security of Bulgaria and Europe twitter @PresidentOfBg

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has a global dimension and poses a threat not only to the security of Bulgaria and our region but also to the whole of Europe. This was stated by President Rumen Radev.

“The dialogue is conducted at the highest level. Bulgaria is part of efforts to reduce tensions. We must all work to avoid a military solution to this crisis. I have said many times that a diplomatic solution must be sought,” the head of state explained.

According to him, however, the biggest threat to our national security is the neglect of the armed forces and our allied commitments. “We need to break with this attitude and think about the problems of the army from crisis to crisis,” Radev said.

“The commitments of the state leadership to the armed forces must be constant and purposeful and not be limited to the one-time acquisition of equipment and weapons. Modernization is an ongoing process,” the head of state said.

According to him, the declaration of the new government that our national security will be built on the constitutional obligations of the Bulgarian army must be backed by clear commitments, views and support on how we will develop and provide our armed forces.

Stoltenberg: NATO is Considering Long-Term Presence of Combat Groups in the Black Sea region

NATO has a clear planning process. It is strictly followed. Bulgaria has taken a flexible and open approach. We must first be aware of this so-called battalion battle group at NATO level - there is a lot of talk about it, but not many people know what it is. Naturally, it cannot solve the problems of national security. But its construction is important. It will show that we can work together with our allies and fill the gaps we have over the years. In this way, together we will demonstrate that we can respond to any crisis,” Radev stressed.

Asked when the first eight F-16 planes, which our country is waiting for, will arrive, he replied: “Delivery will be delayed, and not by much. This is extremely worrying. Not only the personnel are being put to the test, but this also leads to risks of Bulgaria losing air sovereignty, as well as the ability to protect its own airspace, which is also NATO airspace.”

He added: “You should ask Mr. Borissov (ex-prime minister) and his government about whether the planes will be late and if they are late. When they signed the contract, under what conditions and with what clauses they concluded it.”

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: president, Radev, NATO, security
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria