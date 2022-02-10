Stoltenberg: NATO is Considering Long-Term Presence of Combat Groups in the Black Sea region

World | February 10, 2022, Thursday // 16:51
Bulgaria: Stoltenberg: NATO is Considering Long-Term Presence of Combat Groups in the Black Sea region nato.int

NATO is considering sending combat teams to Romania. This was announced by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We are currently exploring the possibility of a long-term presence in the south-eastern part of the Alliance. We already have battle groups in the Baltic states and Poland. We are exploring the possibility of deploying such groups in Romania's Black Sea region,” he said.

The bloc leader also added that the Ukrainian army is much better prepared today than in 2014.

Ukraine's defense forces are better equipped, better trained, better managed,” Stoltenberg said.

According to the Secretary-General, Britain and other members of the Alliance support Ukraine's defense forces so that they can defend themselves, which is the right of every nation.

The United States, Britain, Canada, France, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania and Estonia are involved in billions of dollars in arms supplies. In addition, Western military instructors continue to arrive in Ukraine.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stoltenberg, NATO, Black Sea, Ukraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria