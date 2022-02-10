Stoltenberg: NATO is Considering Long-Term Presence of Combat Groups in the Black Sea region

NATO is considering sending combat teams to Romania. This was announced by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We are currently exploring the possibility of a long-term presence in the south-eastern part of the Alliance. We already have battle groups in the Baltic states and Poland. We are exploring the possibility of deploying such groups in Romania's Black Sea region,” he said.

The bloc leader also added that the Ukrainian army is much better prepared today than in 2014.

“Ukraine's defense forces are better equipped, better trained, better managed,” Stoltenberg said.

According to the Secretary-General, Britain and other members of the Alliance support Ukraine's defense forces so that they can defend themselves, which is the right of every nation.

The United States, Britain, Canada, France, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania and Estonia are involved in billions of dollars in arms supplies. In addition, Western military instructors continue to arrive in Ukraine.



