Doctors in Greece will Pay for Tests if they don’t have a Booster

The Greek Ministry of Health has announced that about 10,000 medics who have not received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine will have to take two rapid tests a week to work. This will be at their expense, Kathimerini reported.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris clarified that health workers who do not have a booster will not be removed, as is the case with the unvaccinated.

“No one puts those who have received two doses in the same position as those who have not been vaccinated at all,” he said, adding that those who received two doses of the vaccine were also vaccinated.



/Dnevnik

