Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce is Expanding its Partnership with Pakistan

Business | February 10, 2022, Thursday // 13:02
H.E. Ms. Mariam Aftab, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to Bulgaria, and the Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Omer Manzoor Malik met with Tsvetan Simeonov, President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, Ambassador Aftab informed about the upcoming visit of a Pakistani business delegation to Sofia in the second half of March this year. According to preliminary information, the delegation will include representatives of Pakistan - Bulgaria Business Council, and a bilateral business forum is planned to be held in a hybrid format.

The establishment of a Bulgaria - Pakistan Business Council is being discussed as well as the organization of its constitutive session.

According to the Bulgarian Ministry of Economy, there is potential for expanding Bulgarian exports to the huge Pakistani food market, such as Bulgarian yogurt, sunflower oil, canned fruits and vegetables, cereals; as well as products of the machine-building industry (machinery for the food industry and agricultural machinery), medicines and substances.

