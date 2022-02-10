Bulgaria: Entering the Council of Ministers will be Mandatory with Green Certificate

The order of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov for admission to the building of the Council of Ministers only with a green certificate is in force this week. The administrative act was signed by the prime minister in December last year and enters into force after a two-month preparatory period. The administration of the Council of Ministers is working at its usual pace in view of the extremely high number of employees who have a green certificate - nearly 90%, said the press service of the Cabinet.

Only people who have been vaccinated or have contracted COVID-19, certified with valid documents for vaccination or for a disease certified by a valid document or certificate for the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, are allowed in the building of the Council of Ministers. People who present a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction test for COVID-19 or a rapid antigen test performed up to 48 hours before entering the site, certified by a valid document, are also admitted.

The specified conditions for admission to the building of the Council of Ministers do not apply to media representatives, judges of the Constitutional Court and court employees, as well as to citizens, couriers and other persons submitting documents, complaints and signals through the reception of the administration. Exceptions to the order are also persons under 18 years of age, the press service of the Council of Ministers states.



/Nova

