US Embassy Warned Two Bulgarians of Possible Threats against their Lives

The US Embassy in Sofia issued a position on warnings to Boris Bonev and Atanas Chobanov about possible threats against them.

“A few weeks ago, the United States Embassy received information about a possible threat against two people. At this point, we decided that we were obliged to warn these people about this information. The embassy shared this information with the Bulgarian authorities,” the embassy said.

They added that the warning issued did not mention a specific person or political party and had no information to suggest that it had a connection to a specific political party.

“Since then, we have not received more information about this possible threat. We have heard allegations that one of our conversations was recorded without our permission; the embassy opposes such practices,” the US embassy in Sofia said.

On two consecutive days - on January 8 and 9, the municipal councilor Boris Bonev and the journalist from the site Bird.bg Atanas Chobanov announced that they had received warnings for imminent threats.

“Yesterday I received reliable information from the Bulgarian services about the immediate threat to my life. The information was also confirmed by foreign partner services,” Bonev wrote on his Facebook account.

“On Friday at 12:05 p.m. I received a call from an official from a foreign government that I am under immediate threat and they are obliged by law to notify me. The threat is local to Bulgaria, but I am currently abroad,” Chobanov also said on Facebook.



