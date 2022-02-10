Maximum Speed Limit of 30 km/h is being Introduced in Parts of the Center of Sofia
A speed limit of 30 km/h is being introduced in part of downtown Sofia today.
It covers the square between the boulevards "Pencho Slaveykov", "Prague", "Skobelev", "Vitosha".
February 10 was the deadline for placing road signs to mark the beginning and end of the so-called "Zone 30".
According to Deputy Mayor for Transport Christian Krastev, the speed limit will increase road safety and stimulate shared use of the zones.
It is planned that the road safety initiative "Zone 30" will be expanded with the next zone, which is between Hristo Botev Blvd., Alabin St., Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd. and Angel Kanchev St.
/OFFNews
