Bulgaria: Large-scale Police Operation in Karnobat

A large-scale police operation is currently underway in Karnobat. The operation was carried out by officers of the General Directorate of the National Police with the assistance of the gendarmerie and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas.

The aim is to neutralize an organized criminal group involved in fraud and usury. Arrests and searches are being carried out in many private homes.

Details of the total number of detainees are expected, as well as the charges against them.



/BNT

