Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max. Temperatures between 9°-14°C
Today it will be mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the on-duty weather forecaster from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Boryana Markova.
The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will approach the average for the month. In the morning in some places in the flat part of the country for a short time visibility will be reduced. A light southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 9° and 14° Celsius, in Sofia around 11°C.
It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow, which will be oriented from the southwest in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be 8°-10°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.
It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A moderate, still strong, northwesterly wind will blow in the high and open parts before noon. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.
/Focus
