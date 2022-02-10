COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7263 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 7263 with 30,170 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

24.07 percent of the tested samples are positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,018,851. The active cases are 262,352.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 6237. The patients in the intensive care unit are 608. The cured for the last day are 6745.

For the past 24 hours, 108 deaths have been registered.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 4,226,703, of which 7,552 for the last 24 hours.



/BTA

