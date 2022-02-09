Bulgaria: Loosening of Anti-COVID Measures in Sofia

Anti-epidemic measures in Sofia are loosening. This was decided at today's meeting of the Regional Crisis Staff.

From 00.00 on February 10, nightclubs will be able to work again without curfew hours, but the measure remains to fill a maximum of 50% of their capacity, the requirement for a green certificate for employees and customers will remain as well as providing a distance of 1.5 meters between tables in restaurants or clubs.

From February 14, all students return to class with testing once a week. This decision was made on the basis of the reduced number of infected teachers and students exhibited after the holidays, said Sofia Regional Governor Ivan Kyuchukov.

As of February 14, the planned admission to hospitals is resumed, as well as the implementation of planned operations.

The meeting of the Headquarters next Wednesday will consider whether the easing of the measures has not led to a worsening of the epidemic situation and if so, it will be decided whether the measures will not be tightened again.

