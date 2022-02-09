1/3 of Europeans have not yet been Vaccinated. Bulgaria is in Last Place
About a third of the European population has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, and Bulgaria ranks last in this indicator. This was said online to journalists by Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, quoted by BTA.
Ammon participated in the online seminar “The European Union's Scientific Response to Disinformation on COVID-19”, organized by the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria. According to her, joint efforts are needed to increase vaccination coverage.
Throughout the pandemic, we are providing scientific information and evidence on vaccines that can be used by all countries, and we are doing our best to make scientific information understandable, Ammon added.
Vaccines, especially booster doses, are very effective in making the disease easier to handle and less of a chance to get hospitalized, said Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency.
Cooke called on Bulgarian citizens to complete the vaccination cycle, as well as a booster dose. We have a lot of scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of the vaccine, but there is also a great deal of misinformation, she added.
There is a lot of information and videos in the media disputing the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, and this leads to fewer lives saved, Cooke added.
Cvetan Kyulanov, Acting Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, called on all citizens to consult and seek reliable sources of information.
/OFFNews
