Bulgaria: Bulgarian President will Convene a National Security Council on Threats to Bulgaria’s Security BGNES

President Rumen Radev will convene the National Security Advisory Council. It will take place on Tuesday, February 15, at 2 p.m. Bulgarian time.

The topic will be “Risks and threats to the national security of the Republic of Bulgaria. State of the Armed Forces. Necessary measures,” the presidency said.

Bulgarian Defense Minister: What is Happening in Ukraine Directly threatens our Security

The convening of the NSAC comes just a day after Defense Minister Stefan Yanev acknowledged that the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine also threatens Bulgaria's national security. The joint protection of the Bulgarian sky with Spanish fighter jets started today.

