Bulgargaz: BGN 113.85 per megawatt-hour is the Estimated Price of Gas for April
The estimated price of natural gas for April 2022, formed in accordance with Art. 17 of Ordinance № 2 of 19.03.2013 on the regulation of natural gas prices is BGN 113.85 / MWh (excluding prices for access, transmission, excise and VAT) or BGN 58.21 / MWh, calculated according to the BNB fixing. This is stated in a press release of Bulgargaz EAD.
The estimated price is formed on the basis of estimated values of the price-forming components to 08/02/2022
The final proposal for approval of the price of natural gas for April 2022 will be submitted to the EWRC on 01.04.2022, taking into account the quotations of the price-forming components as of 31.03.2022.
/BNT
