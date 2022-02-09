After the Visit of the US Delegation in Bulgaria: Strengthening Security and Collective Support for Ukraine

Derek Chollet, an adviser to the United States Department of State, visited Sofia at the head of a delegation of high-ranking officials as part of a tour of several countries. The purpose of the visit on February 8 was to hold talks with US partners and allies on a number of strategic issues.

During his visit to Bulgaria, Counselor Chollet met with Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev, Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska.

Chollet discussed with his Bulgarian hosts a wide range of topics related to the strategic upgrading of stable ties between the two peoples, strengthening common security and prosperity, and continuing close transatlantic cooperation in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The American's visit to Sofia is a continuation of the bilateral Strategic Dialogue between Bulgaria and the United States, which began in January 2020.

“It is important for us at this critical moment to be sure that we are moving in the right direction through modernization and capacity building,” said Minister Yanev during the talks.

He stressed the need to implement the project to acquire new combat vehicles for the Land Forces as part of our efforts to build a heavy mechanized brigade, which he identified as a priority for the Bulgarian Army as soon as possible.

The American counselor praised the results of his talks with representatives of the Bulgarian government:

“We welcome the ambitious agenda of the new Bulgarian government and will be ready to support it in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, corruption, climate change, energy diversification and other key issues.”

During his stay in Sofia, Counselor Chollet explored part of the rich cultural heritage of Sofia and got acquainted with the history of Bulgaria.



