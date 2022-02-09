Germany, France and Poland have called on Russia to Ease the Situation on the Ukrainian Border

World » UKRAINE | February 9, 2022, Wednesday // 09:46
Bulgaria: Germany, France and Poland have called on Russia to Ease the Situation on the Ukrainian Border tass.com

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the presidents of France and Poland, Emmanuel Macron and Andrzej Duda, have called on the Kremlin to engage in a “meaningful dialogue” on European security, DPA reported.

In a statement issued after the meeting of the three leaders in Berlin, they stressed that “any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will have huge consequences and a serious cost.”

Putin after meeting Macron: Do you want to go to War with Russia?

Macron went to Berlin after mediation talks in Moscow and Kyiv, and Scholz spoke with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

Tensions between the West and Russia have escalated due to the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. This has raised fears that Moscow may plan an invasion, similar to the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

Russia denies having such intentions and accuses the West of instilling fear.

/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Ukraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria