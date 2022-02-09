More than 400 million People in the World have been Infected with COVID-19
The number of reported cases of coronavirus infection in the world since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 400 million, according to the American Johns Hopkins University, which conducts the census based on information from international organizations and federal and local authorities.
According to information updated on Tuesday, a total of 400,244,031 cases of covid infection have been confirmed worldwide, and 5,761,208 people have died from complications after infection.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 8140 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
According to the university, the limit of 300 million infected was crossed a little over a month ago, on January 7. The largest number of cases detected in the last month was registered in the United States (15,149,517), followed by France (8,623,947), and in third place was India (6,463,821).
/BGNES
