COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 8140 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | February 9, 2022, Wednesday // 09:22
During the last 24 hours, 8140 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria. The tests performed were 32,974, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

This gives nearly 25 percent positive results - an increase over the previous day when there were 128 fewer cases with more tests. At that time, 37,509 tests were performed (about 21 percent positive).

The death toll in the past 24 hours is 98, of which nearly 92 percent have not been vaccinated. The number of deaths during the previous day was significantly higher - 176.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the total number of victims is 34,044.

The active cases of infection to date are 261,942, the hospitalized are 6,274, and those in the intensive care unit are 625.

7677 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and 892 new patients were admitted to hospitals. At the same time, 7616 doses of vaccine were given. 2,017,293 people have completed the vaccination course.

