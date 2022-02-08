Bulgarian Health Ministry: Consumption of Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant is a Serious Risk for Human Health!

The Ministry of Health referred the matter to the Ministry of the Interior in connection with information received from the Ministry of Health on the use of “chlorine dioxide disinfectant” as a means of destroying “all viruses and pathogens” and “for the treatment of various diseases” including COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health warns that the intake/consumption of chlorine dioxide disinfectant for therapeutic purposes poses a serious risk of harm to human health.

Disinfectants (biocides) cover different classes of products for specific uses, e.g. for disinfection of hands, surfaces, drinking water, swimming pool water, etc. Disinfectants are not medicines, they are not intended for treatment and they do not cure! They are not used for inside use!

All biocidal products are subject to authorization and are placed on the market when they have been authorized in accordance with the procedure established by national and European legislation in this field. They must be subject to mandatory toxicological and ecotoxicological evaluation before being placed on the market. Authorizations shall be issued for a specific field of application for which a risk assessment has been carried out in advance.

10,000 Bulgarians are Poisoning Themselves with Bleach “Preventively” against COVID

Information on the permitted areas of application for each biocidal product is published in the register of permitted biocidal products on the website of the Ministry of Health, at the following web address: https://www.mh.government.bg/bg/administrativni-uslugi/registri/

A prerequisite for the protection of human health is the information accompanying each biocidal product (label, brochures, leaflets, advertising materials, etc., including the accompanying information on biocidal products offered for sale at a distance) and the description of its use must comply with the conditions of the issued permit. The opposite is a prerequisite for serious damage to human health due to improper use.



/Ministry of Health Press Release

