Bulgarian Health Ministry Launches Online System for Registration of Volunteers to Help fight COVID-19

As of yesterday, February 7, the Ministry of Health is launching an online-based volunteer registration system to assist hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. The reasons for the Ministry of Health, together with Information Services AD, to build this system are the numerous inquiries from citizens about the possibilities to support medical professionals in their efforts to deal with the pandemic and the need for additional personnel on the front line against COVID-19.

All citizens who wish to join the help of medical institutions can declare their intention to volunteer on the Internet portal of the National Health Information System at https://www.his.bg/ or on the unified information portal https://coronavirus.bg/. Applicants for volunteering should fill in their personal details and provide a contact point of contact and can describe the skills and experience they have acquired if any. Volunteers have the opportunity to choose the medical institution in which they would like to be involved in the first line in the fight against COVID-19. If there is no pre-designated hospital dedicated to the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection, the regional health inspectorates will refer volunteers to the medical institutions that are most in need of staff.

The Ministry of Health specifies that all applications will be processed entirely electronically.



/Ministry of Health Press Release

