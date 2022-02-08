Trucks and Campers Besieged the New Zealand Parliament

A convoy of trucks and campers blocked the streets near New Zealand's parliament in Wellington today in protest of Covid restrictions and vaccinations. The action is inspired by the Freedom Convoy in Canada, AFP reported.

State of Emergency in Ottawa over the Freedom Convoy

Hundreds of vehicles parked in the streets around parliament, plastered with messages such as “give us back our freedom.”

Hundreds of others gathered in the center of the city, making noise with their truck horns. About 1,000 pedestrian protesters also gathered on the spot.

At the same time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made her first speech of the year in parliament. She warned that the pandemic would not end with Omicron and New Zealand must prepare for more variants of the virus this year.

She said she did not intend to enter into discussions with the demonstrators, as the majority of citizens had shown support for the government's vaccination efforts.



/BNR

