Trucks and Campers Besieged the New Zealand Parliament

World | February 8, 2022, Tuesday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Trucks and Campers Besieged the New Zealand Parliament wboy.com

A convoy of trucks and campers blocked the streets near New Zealand's parliament in Wellington today in protest of Covid restrictions and vaccinations. The action is inspired by the Freedom Convoy in Canada, AFP reported.

State of Emergency in Ottawa over the Freedom Convoy

Hundreds of vehicles parked in the streets around parliament, plastered with messages such as “give us back our freedom.”

Hundreds of others gathered in the center of the city, making noise with their truck horns. About 1,000 pedestrian protesters also gathered on the spot.

At the same time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made her first speech of the year in parliament. She warned that the pandemic would not end with Omicron and New Zealand must prepare for more variants of the virus this year.

She said she did not intend to enter into discussions with the demonstrators, as the majority of citizens had shown support for the government's vaccination efforts.

/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: freedom convoy, New Zealand, protest, trucks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria