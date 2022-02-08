In Skopje, the Bulgarian Wreaths laid on the Grave of Gotse Delchev were Desecrated (VIDEO)

Vandals tore the tricolor ribbons on the wreaths left by the Bulgarian delegation at Gotse Delchev's grave in Skopje.

The tearing of the tapes is clearly seen in a video distributed by MakFax. It happened immediately after the departure of the Bulgarian delegation from Skopje.

On the instructions of the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Skopje sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia expressing deep regret for the act of vandalism after the joint celebration of the 150th anniversary of Gotse Delchev's birth on February 4thin Skopje.

The note states that this act does not contribute to the spirit of good neighborliness and the efforts of both sides to intensify bilateral dialogue. The Bulgarian side insists that the competent authorities in the Republic of North Macedonia identify and punish the perpetrators.

In response, the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of North Macedonia strongly condemned the “vandal and unpleasant incident” that took place on the day of the 150th anniversary of Gotse Delchev's birth by members of groups of fans who uncivilizedly removed the ribbons, left by the Bulgarian delegation.

The competent institutions have already taken action to identify the perpetrators.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Skopje, the vandal act is an attempt to cast a shadow over the general celebration of Gotse Delchev, as well as the image of the state.



/BNT

