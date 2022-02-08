Weather in Bulgaria: Rains will Stop and Sun will Come Back Today

Rainfall from west-northwest will stop and clouds will decrease in the afternoon over many areas until mostly sunny weather. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Hristo Hristov.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and in the evening will be higher than the average for the month. Today, with moderate and strong northwest winds in eastern Bulgaria, cold air will continue to invade. Rainfall from west-northwest will stop, and clouds will break and decrease, in the afternoon over many areas until mostly sunny weather. The weather will remain cloudy for most of the day over Eastern Bulgaria, but in the afternoon the precipitation will stop there as well, at the latest in the extreme southeastern regions. Maximum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, in Sofia around 4°C.

Above the Black Sea coast, it will be cloudy with rain showers. In the afternoon the rains will stop, at the latest in the southern regions. It will be windy with a strong north wind. Maximum temperatures will be 5°-7°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 3-4 points, in the afternoon on the south coast temporarily up to 5 points.

In the mountains, it will be windy with a strong, high and open parts to a stormy north wind. It will be mostly cloudy with snowfall, which will weaken and stop in the afternoon. There are conditions for blizzards and snowstorms. Temperatures will drop and the maximum at 1200 meters will be about minus 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 10°C.



