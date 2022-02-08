COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 8012 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

8012 are the new cases of coronavirus confirmed in 37 509 tests. Positive samples are 21.36%. 75.69 per 100 of the newly infected are unvaccinated, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There are 261,577 active cases. 6,256 patients are treated in hospitals, 623 of them are in the intensive care unit. The number of new patients in medical institutions in the last 24 hours is 1145, 87.07% of them have not been vaccinated.

Another 5,782 people were cured. The death toll from the infection in the last 24 hours is 176, 90.34% of them have not been vaccinated. The total number of deaths from the virus is 33,946.

5,671 vaccines were given yesterday. There are 2,014,447 people with completed immunization cycle, with a third dose - 636,098.

Distribution of new cases by districts: Blagoevgrad - 237; Burgas - 191; Varna - 682; Veliko Tarnovo - 259; Vidin - 53; Vratsa - 277; Gabrovo - 181; Dobrich - 179; Kardzhali - 92; Kyustendil - 173; Lovech - 142; Montana - 179; Pazardzhik - 247; Pernik - 136; Pleven - 348; Plovdiv - 822; Razgrad - 79; Ruse - 221; Silistra - 135; Sliven - 176; Smolyan - 130; Sofia district - 266; Sofia (capital) - 1448; Stara Zagora - 598; Targovishte - 107; Haskovo - 275; Shumen - 246; Yambol - 133.



/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook