Bulgaria 49% Growth in Housing Construction in the Last Quarter of 2021

The number of commissioned residential buildings in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1329, which is 43.2% more than the same period in 2020, and newly built housing in them is 6430, or 49.2% more, according to the National Statistics Institute.

The total useful floor area of ​​newly built dwellings in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 618.4 thousand square meters or 48.5% more than in the same quarter of 2020, and the living space increased by 53.7% and reached 492.1 thousand square meters.

At the same time, the average useful floor area of ​​a newly built dwelling decreased from 96.6 sq.m in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 96.2 sq.m in the same quarter of 2021. The largest average usable area of ​​a newly built dwelling was registered in the districts of Montana - 208.9 sq.m, and Gabrovo - 192.2 sq.m, and the smallest - in the districts of Vratsa - 52.3 sq.m, and Blagoevgrad - 67.9 sq.m.

Of the newly built residential buildings put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2021, 76.3% were with reinforced concrete construction, 20.5% with brick construction, 2.4% with another, and 0.8% with prefabricated construction. The largest is the relative share of newly built houses (73.9%), followed by housing estates (18.7%). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, there is an increase in the number of newly built houses, apartment buildings, villas and mixed-use buildings.

Most residential buildings were put into operation in Sofia - 235 buildings with 2173 dwellings and the districts of Plovdiv (175 buildings with 460 dwellings) and Varna (162 buildings with 1186 dwellings in them).

The share of newly built dwellings with two rooms is the highest (41.9%), followed by those with three rooms (32.8%), and the lowest is the share of dwellings with six or more rooms - 3.9%.



/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook