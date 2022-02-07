China has Quarantined a City of 3.5 million

World | February 7, 2022, Monday // 15:37
Bulgaria: China has Quarantined a City of 3.5 million

The South Chinese city of Baise, with a population of 3.5 million, has been quarantined following COVID-19 cases as the country hosted the Winter Olympics, AFP reported. As of Sunday night, residents are not allowed to leave the area in which they live, and those living in the areas considered risky (where cases have been found) are forbidden to leave their homes, the mayor's office said.

China Announced 45 New Cases of Covid among Olympic Staff and Athletes Yesterday

The city, located in southern China, a hundred kilometers from the border with Vietnam, reported yesterday on 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus, in which the infection occurred in the country. Cases of arrivals from abroad were also reported. Testing of the residents has been organized, the authorities specified.

China has been implementing a “zero COVID-19” strategy since the beginning of the epidemic, which aims to do everything possible to limit the emergence of new cases, which are usually only a few dozen a day. These figures may seem ridiculous compared to those recorded every day in other parts of the world, but they are prompting authorities to redouble their vigilance as Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics, which run until February 20th. All foreign participants are locked in a “bubble” separate from the rest of the capital.

Baise is located about 2,500 km from the nearest Olympic venues. China reported a total of 79 infections on Monday, including 34 from abroad.

More than 300 cases have been registered in the “Olympic bubble” since January 23, and those affected have been forced to isolate themselves.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, baise, COVID-19, lockdown
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria