How to Promote a Business or Personal Brand With the Help of Native Articles

Direct advertising, where you are actively encouraged to order food delivery through a certain app or buy exactly "X" cough medicine, is frankly boring. And given that the average person sees from 60 to 100 advertising messages a day, they begin to be annoying.

That's why businesses are lining up for ads that don't catch the eye and keep selling. One of the most successful solutions is native advertising, which is helpful for both the best online sport betting platform and a local tech store. That's why business owners are willing to pay for quality native articles to promote.

What Native Advertising Is

Native advertising is perceived as naturally as possible and benefits the audience. There is no presentation of a product or service, there is no description of the benefits^ and no call to action. A logical question arises: how then is "native advertising" related to advertising, because they have almost nothing in common.

Native content is an effective promotional tool. You've probably seen such ads in different contexts, but you just haven't paid much attention to them.

For example, after the Terminator release, where Arnold Schwarzenegger unobtrusively drinks Pepsi and appears in a bar against the background of a glowing company logo, the PepsiCo corporation increased sales by 25%. This is a clever marketing campaign using native advertising in the context of a movie.

Native advertising can be different. Depending on the scale of the marketing campaign, the price a business or personal brand owner has to pay is also different. And while integration with celebrities is affordable to very few, articles with native advertising is a perfect tool for business development.

How It Works

Preparing native advertising isn't a strict set of rules. This is a field for creativity, where the marketer can prescribe dozens of different scenarios. The main rule is that the content should include useful information on the promoted brand, but in no case called for action (order, purchase, registration, etc.). The key task is to assure the audience that the promoted product will help to meet their needs, to tell them about the values and mission of the company.

Articles with native advertising are actively placed today:

On thematic sites. Narrowly profile platforms devoted to a certain theme or field of activity are chosen.

On social media. The main sites are Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Let's say the owner of a web portal with a hundred training courses from five educational platforms turned to a marketing agency to order native articles to promote the business.

The project manager conducted an interview and learned all the details about the company. The client filled out a brief and the agency began its work:

The project curator conducts a detailed analysis of the client's business, studies analytics, and gets acquainted with the audience. Based on these data we make a list of relevant topics, relevant to the customer's interests and select a list of reputable sites for placement. We coordinate with the client. The copywriter begins to collect information on the topic, selects relevant keywords, and makes a plan for the article. The copywriter writes the text, selects pictures. The finished material is proofread by the editor and checked for all the technical parameters. A project manager gets in touch with the editor of the site where the content with native advertising is to be published. The article is published on the site. A project manager provides the client with a link to the published material with the native advertisement. Evaluation of the effectiveness of the advertising campaign.

The results of native advertising can be evaluated by qualitative and quantitative indicators. In the first case we analyze the number of leads, conversions and sales increase. Quantitative indicators estimate the activity of the audience. These can be CTR, coverage, views, likes, comments, reposts and clicks.