COVID-19: Vaccinated and Post-Sick will enter Greece without a Test

Greece has lifted an additional requirement for a COVID-19 test for vaccinated and post-ill people entering the country, the foreign ministry said. The requirement was introduced on December 19 to delay the entry of the then new variant of the coronavirus Omicron.

Bulgarian citizens who want to take advantage of the new admission regime must present one of the following documents - a valid vaccination certificate, a certificate of post-illness issued 14 days after the first positive PCR test and valid for up to 90 days from the date of diagnosis of the disease. Those who do not have any of these documents can enter Greece with a negative PCR test done up to 72 hours or a negative rapid (antigenic) test done up to 24 hours before the trip.

From 1 February, new travel rules are in force in the EU, which provide that people who have been vaccinated or have fallen ill and have a valid European COVID certificate can move from one country to another without being subject to additional testing and quarantine requirements.



/Dnevnik