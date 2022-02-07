Access to Facebook and Instagram may be Suspended throughout Europe

Society | February 7, 2022, Monday // 13:53
If Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) is unable to transfer, store and process data from its European users on US-based servers, access to Facebook and Instagram could be suspended across Europe. The owner of the giant Mark Zuckerberg warned about this on social media in his annual report.

The key problem for Meta is the transatlantic data transfer regulated by the so-called Privacy Shield and other model agreements that Meta uses to store data from European users on US servers. Current data transfer agreements are currently under strict scrutiny in the EU.

In its annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Meta warns that unless a new framework is adopted and the company is no longer allowed to use current model agreements “or alternatives”, the company is likely to stop offering many of its “most important products and services”, including Facebook and Instagram, in the EU, writes The Guardian.

“This change will be most noticeable among businesses in various sectors,” said Nick Clegg, director of communications at Meta, in an interview with British media.

