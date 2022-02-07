Bulgaria: In some Hospitals, the Proportion of Deaths from COVID-19 is many times Higher

At least three times is the difference in mortality from COVID-19 in hospitals where patients with complicated conditions are treated, according to data from Gallup International Balkan and the specialized website clinica.bg . The analysis is called the “Hospital Index” and was made for the past 2021. The conclusion was made among “relevant medical institutions both in their type and according to the volume of cases of COVID-19”, which was said in the press release.

Among the twenty hospitals that have received the largest number of patients with coronavirus infection (each from 6284 to 1765 people), the lowest mortality is in the Military Medical Academy (MMA) - 13%, the highest is in “Pirogov” - 33%, or nearly three times more, is understood from the data. In the next twenty hospitals, according to the number of patients with coronavirus (from 1748 to 1254 people), the proportion of deaths varies from 6% to 35%, with the lowest in the hospital "Prof. Iv. Kirov" in Sofia, and highest in ISUL.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2181 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

“All this raises again the question of the need to introduce a single protocol of work,” said in a statement the initiative “Index of Hospitals”.

18% is the average mortality of patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Bulgaria last year, according to the study, which has increased compared to 2020, when it was 11%.

The main reason for this, according to Gallup and clinica.bg, is that the virus spread in Bulgaria mainly last year, while in 2020 the country first had the strictest restrictions since the beginning of the epidemic and the first significant wave was in the end of the year. “This is confirmed by the number of hospitalized patients - in 2020 they were 62,299, compared to 155,422 last year,” sums up the analysis "Hospital Index".

The study shows that in 2021, a total of 215 hospitals have admitted more than 15,000 patients with COVID-19. More than 28,000 people died (28,379), or 18.3%



/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook