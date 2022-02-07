700 Students in Sofia have COVID-19

Today the second school term begins, and the students from 1st to 6th grade, as well as those from 8th, 9th and 11th grade, are returning to school in Sofia. As of yesterday, 700 students were diagnosed with coronavirus.

This was stated by Vanya Kastreva, head of the Regional Education Management in the capital, on BNT.

As of today, the principals will have the opportunity, directly by entering information about a sick student or teacher into the system, to automatically issue an order to quarantine the class. In good communication with parents, this will be another prerequisite for limiting the epidemic, Kastreva said.

According to her, 1,000 students in Sofia study in an electronic environment at the request of their parents. More than 48% of teachers have been vaccinated, and 30% have fallen ill in the last 180 days, Kastreva added. Vaccinated students in junior high school are 7%, and in high school - a little over 9%, she added.

At the moment we have no reason to extend the school year because in practice there is no lag and we have not had non-school days, said Deputy Minister of Education Maria Gaidarova on bTV. She also announced data on quarantined teachers and children. Currently, for the whole country, an average of 2.97% of teachers are in quarantine, with the most in Burgas - 4.49%, and the least in Blagoevgrad - 1.31%.

Of the children of school and preschool age, 1.23% are quarantined on average for the country. Most are in Varna - over 2%, and the least in Blagoevgrad - 0.41%. Nearly 50% of teachers have already been vaccinated and 30% have fallen ill.



/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook