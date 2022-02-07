Bulgarian Virologist: Omicron Sub Variants are more Contagious

Society » HEALTH | February 7, 2022, Monday // 10:24
“The virus is quite active. Not only did Omicron appear, but there are sub-variants. These are BA.1 - the classic Omicron, BA.2 and BA.3. Probably all three occurred at the same time. It is noteworthy that BA.2 is less well known, but it also has some advantages because it is much easier to spread. According to the British Medical Journal, it is transmitted up to 30 percent easier than the classic Omicron.” This was stated on Nova TV by virologist Prof. Radostina Alexandrova.

“There is no pandemic that has continued without interruption. However, we will see exactly when it will end. We need to know that the virus stays with us. We already have experience - two years later, with 10 billion doses given, with millions suffering - it is obvious that people have some basic protection. So even if we meet with the virus – we should not to have such dramatic consequences as at the beginning of the pandemic,” said the virologist.

She stressed that according to the latest WHO data, Omicron has been declared the dominant variant. “The WHO has indicated that it reduces the severity of the clinical picture. But we must make the reservation that this should not reassure us because the virus manages to find more vulnerable people and create a lot of problems for them,” she said.

