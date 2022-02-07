In a Month the COVID-19 Cases in Sofia District have Increased by 300%

Business | February 7, 2022, Monday // 10:11
Bulgaria: In a Month the COVID-19 Cases in Sofia District have Increased by 300% novinite.com

As of today, even stricter measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Sofia District come into force. Over 2,000 per 100,000 is the incidence on a 14-day basis. And this imposes more serious restrictions.

The regional governor of Sofia Ivan Ivanov clarified that for the last 25-30 days in the district an 300% increase in covid cases is reported. The municipalities of Chelopech, Anton, Pirdop and Zlatitsa are most affected.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2181 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

However, there are also alarming trends in Samokov, Botevgrad and Etropole. In the“Srednogorie” (middle mountains), the incidence exceeds 2,500 people per 100,000, added Ivan Ivanov.

A restriction is introduced in the working hours of the establishments - up to 22 p.m. and a capacity of up to 50%, said the regional governor. Visits to language, education and music schools are suspended, children's camps and farmers' fairs are banned.

One-way traffic and a green certificate are being introduced in large shopping centers.

The planned operations and the planned admission are stopped in the district hospitals. An exception will be made for life-saving cases. Of the district's 532 hospital beds, 177 are vacant. The intensive beds are 35, 9 of them are not occupied, added Ivan Ivanov.

He assured that there is no danger of cataclysm in relation to the beds. The restrictions will last at least 2 weeks.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia District, cases, covid, increase
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria