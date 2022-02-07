In a Month the COVID-19 Cases in Sofia District have Increased by 300%

As of today, even stricter measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Sofia District come into force. Over 2,000 per 100,000 is the incidence on a 14-day basis. And this imposes more serious restrictions.

The regional governor of Sofia Ivan Ivanov clarified that for the last 25-30 days in the district an 300% increase in covid cases is reported. The municipalities of Chelopech, Anton, Pirdop and Zlatitsa are most affected.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2181 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

However, there are also alarming trends in Samokov, Botevgrad and Etropole. In the“Srednogorie” (middle mountains), the incidence exceeds 2,500 people per 100,000, added Ivan Ivanov.

A restriction is introduced in the working hours of the establishments - up to 22 p.m. and a capacity of up to 50%, said the regional governor. Visits to language, education and music schools are suspended, children's camps and farmers' fairs are banned.

One-way traffic and a green certificate are being introduced in large shopping centers.

The planned operations and the planned admission are stopped in the district hospitals. An exception will be made for life-saving cases. Of the district's 532 hospital beds, 177 are vacant. The intensive beds are 35, 9 of them are not occupied, added Ivan Ivanov.

He assured that there is no danger of cataclysm in relation to the beds. The restrictions will last at least 2 weeks.



/BNT

