American Delegation Starts its Visit to Sofia, Bucharest and Brussels Today

A US interagency delegation led by Derek Chollet, a special adviser to the US State Department, is expected to visit Sofia, Bucharest and Brussels from today until February 11th. It will discuss a number of issues and consult with NATO allies and EU partners on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Blinken's Special Envoy is coming to Bulgaria to discuss Security

According to the State Department, Chollet will meet with members of the Bulgarian government to continue the strategic dialogue in the field of security, energy and the rule of law, which began in January 2020.

The delegation will discuss a number of issues and consult with NATO allies and EU partners on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.



