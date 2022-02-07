American Delegation Starts its Visit to Sofia, Bucharest and Brussels Today
A US interagency delegation led by Derek Chollet, a special adviser to the US State Department, is expected to visit Sofia, Bucharest and Brussels from today until February 11th. It will discuss a number of issues and consult with NATO allies and EU partners on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Blinken's Special Envoy is coming to Bulgaria to discuss Security
According to the State Department, Chollet will meet with members of the Bulgarian government to continue the strategic dialogue in the field of security, energy and the rule of law, which began in January 2020.
The delegation will discuss a number of issues and consult with NATO allies and EU partners on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Skopje might pick Agneza Rusi as Ambassador to Sofia
- » Bulgaria and North Macedonia Jointly Mark 150th Anniversary of Gotse Delchev's Birth
- » Leader of Macedonian Opposition Demands Apology and Guarantees from Bulgaria
- » North Macedonia’s PM and Foreign Minister will Not Celebrate Gotse Delchev with the Bulgarian Delegation
- » North Macedonia: Two-Year Suspension of the Historical Commission with Bulgaria
- » Sarajevo City Hall Shines in the Colors of the Bulgarian Flag