Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Launches Investigation for the so-called “Golden Passports”

The Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation on a signal concerning the so-called “golden passports”. The state prosecution announced that the signal was submitted by an MP from the political party Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

The report claims that the issuance procedures have been applied to people from China and Russia.

The prosecutor's office has assigned additional actions to SANS, the Ministry of Justice, the Investment Agency and the Migration Directorate. The four institutions must check each of the cases described in the alert.

If violations are found, the prosecutor's office announces that they will inform the president about the case, who has the right to cancel the naturalization of Bulgarian citizenship. In case of detected crimes, the relevant competent prosecutor's office will be notified.



/BTA

