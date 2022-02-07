State of Emergency in Ottawa over the Freedom Convoy

February 7, 2022, Monday
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency due to an unprecedented 10-day blockade by protesting truck drivers that paralyzed the Canadian capital, Reuters reported.

“The measure is necessary because of the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of citizens who create ongoing demonstrations.”

This emphasizes the need for support from other institutions and branches of government, according to a statement from Watson, quoted by BTA. Earlier, he complained that the protesters outnumbered the police and controlled the situation, but did not provide details on what measures he could impose.

The protest, called the Freedom Convoy, began as a move against the Canadian authorities' requirement to vaccinate truck drivers crossing the border with the United States but has grown into a wider outcry against anti-epidemic health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Tags: Ottawa, canada, freedom convoy, emergency
